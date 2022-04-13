Eskom has announced that Stage 2 load shedding will be implemented from 5pm on Tuesday evening, 12 April, due to continued power supply constraints. The power supplier had implemented Stage 2 load shedding on Monday evening and suspended it by Tuesday morning.

According to Eskom, some 14,449MW of capacity is unavailable due to breakdowns with a further 4,804MW also unavailable due to planned maintenance.



“Three generating units at the Camden power station tripped during the night, contributing to the current shortage of capacity,” the power utility said.



“We are managing the emergency generation reserves to limit the stage of load shedding. The overnight load shedding will be used to replenish the dam levels at the power storage power stations in preparation for the rest of the week,” the power supplier said.



Load shedding will be suspended at 5am on Wednesday morning.

