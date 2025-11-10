Kuwait - Kuwait National Petroleum Company (KNPC) aims to increase the production of its gas plants in Umm Al-Aish and Shuaiba from 17 million gas cylinders in the 2024-2025 fiscal year to approximately 18.3 million cylinders by 2026-2027.

According to informed sources, KNPC seeks to meet the needs of the local market by boosting production at the gas plants, especially in light of the expanding population and the construction of new residential cities, supported by the Ministry of Interior’s facilitation of entry into Kuwait through various types of visit visas.

The company is currently preparing a series of projects to protect the environment and air quality, the most important of which is a project to reduce flaring gases during the daily operation of the clean fuels units at the Ahmadi Port refinery.

KNPC is also working to complete projects for the former flaring gas recovery units at the Abdullah Port and Ahmadi Port refineries, which will reduce energy consumption at both refineries and save gas.

KNPC possesses advanced technologies that allow it to remove carbon dioxide from the atmosphere to protect the environment.

KNPC CEO Wadha Al-Khatib’s commitment to environmental protection is in line with Kuwait’s strategy to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050, as well as the directives of Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) CEO Sheikh Nawaf Al-Saud Al-Sabah regarding the commitment of its subsidiaries to environmental preservation.

KPC carried out extensive maintenance operations at most of its facilities last year, particularly at the Ahmadi Port and Abdullah Port refineries.

These operations aim to maintain consistent production levels in all facilities. It is worth highlighting that the Central Agency for Public Tenders (CAPT) announced three new tenders for KPC - one for mechanical maintenance of the workshop at the Mina Al-Ahmadi refinery, one for mechanical maintenance of the production unit facilities at the Ahmadi Port refinery, and one for mechanical maintenance of the clean fuels units and liquefied gas plant facilities at the Ahmadi Port refinery.

CAPT stated that the deadline for submitting bids for all three tenders is November 25, with a preliminary meeting scheduled for November 11. The tenders were originally planned for issuance on October 25.

