Kuwait - As part of its efforts to achieve sustainable development and rationalize energy consumption, the Ministry of Education has started using solar energy in its schools. Mudi Burjas Al-Sour Intermediate School for Girls has achieved technical and environmental advancements in this field to be a model for other schools in the country.

The Educational Facilities and Planning Sector at the ministry has completed the design and implementation of the Mudi Burjas Al-Sour Intermediate School for Girls project in Sabah Al-Nasser (Block Seven), affiliated with Farwaniya Educational District.

The project includes an integrated solar power station -- one of the most important sources of renewable energy used in the building.

The station converts sunlight into electrical energy using photovoltaic panels, which contributes to reducing reliance on traditional energy sources and rationalizing electricity consumption.

The number of photovoltaic panels reached 474 and each panel has 660 watts power.

The project includes electrical cables for continuously transmitting electrical energy from the panels to three inverter units with a capacity of 110 kilowatts each.

This is in addition to an automatic washing system designed to clean the solar panels regularly to ensure production efficiency.

It operates by entering data that determine the appropriate days and times for cleaning; thereby, enhancing the overall performance of the system.

