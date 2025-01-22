KUWAIT CITY - The Ministry of Electricity and Water has completed approximately 30 percent of the maintenance work on power stations in preparation for the upcoming summer season, according to Acting Assistant Undersecretary for Power Plants and Water Distillation, Engineer Haitham Al-Ali.

He made the statement to reporters on the sidelines of a mock evacuation exercise conducted by the National Guard at the Doha West Power Plant on Tuesday.

Al-Ali also mentioned that around 60 percent of the maintenance at water stations has been completed.

He explained that the ministry has devised a plan and timetable for the upcoming summer season, which began in September and is expected to conclude in June.

He urged citizens, government institutions, and private companies to conserve energy in order to prevent power outages.

Additionally, Al-Ali noted that the ministry is coordinating with the Gulf Interconnection Authority to exchange electrical energy, with an expected transfer of approximately 1,000 megawatts from several neighboring Gulf countries.

