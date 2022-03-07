KUWAIT - Kuwait is "ready" to provide adequate electricity to meet peak demand in the summer months, its energy minister said on Sunday, citing new strategies put in place to handle the stretch in the national power grid.

Overseeing the work of maintenance personnel on power transmission lines, Dr. Mohammad Al-Fares, who also serves as deputy prime minister, oil minister and acting interior minister, told the press that a well-trained national workforce is ready to deal with any stresses on the power system.

Ahead of the summer months, where water consumption usually skyrockets, he said his ministry is also at work to ensure distribution networks are well prepared for the load.

