HOUSTON - The Durra gas field in the Arabian Gulf is expected to be fully commissioned by 2029, a deputy managing director of Kuwait Petroleum said on Wednesday.

A Kuwaiti-Saudi Arabian development agreement signed last year has been criticized by Iran, which claims a stake in the field. Durra holds an estimated 20 trillion cubic feet in proven reserves.

Kuwait also is committed to oil producers' group OPEC+ production guidance and is not going to produce above quota, Shaima Al-Ghunaim said at the Baker Institute's Center for Energy Studies.

The Middle East country has been adding to its production capacity, and expected to be able to pump 3 million barrels per day by 2025, up from current 2.8 million bpd now. Kuwait plans to have enough spare to ensure enough supply if needed, she said.

(Reporting by Arathy Somasekhar)