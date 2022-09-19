​KCA Deutag, a leading global drilling, engineering and technology provider, has secured contract awards, extensions and options worth around $112 million primarily related to land rigs in Saudi Arabia and Oman.

With over 130 years of experience, KCA Deutag is a leading drilling, engineering and technology company working onshore and offshore with a focus on safety, quality and operational performance.

The contracts are primarily related to land rigs in Saudi Arabia and Oman, and are announced as work continues to close out the acquisition of Saipem’s land rig business, reflecting the company’s focus on growth in key markets in the Middle East.

In Saudi Arabia, the company has been awarded multiple one-year extensions worth a combined total of $35 million.

In Oman, a one-year contract with a new client, which includes a further one-year option, in addition to contract extensions and options with existing clients on multiple rigs have delivered an additional $70.5 million.

In Europe, KCA Deutag has been awarded almost $6 million in new contracts in Germany and the Netherlands.

KCA Deutag President Land Simon Drew commented: “We are pleased to have secured multiple new contracts and extensions, building on our successful record of safe, efficient delivery for our valued clients in key markets."

"These contract wins and extensions reflect our strategic focus on growth, particularly in the Middle East, powered by Well of Innovation technologies and energy efficient operations," he added.

