Kuwait - The Kuwait Authority for Partnership Projects (KAPP) has invited bids from leading global and regional construction companies for the development of the third phase of Al Dibdibah Power and Al Shagaya Renewable Energy solar PV project - in collaboration with the Ministry of Electricity & Water & Renewable Energy.

A renewable power facility, the Al Dibdibah Power and Al Shagaya plant lies within the administrative boundary of Jahra Governorate in the west of Kuwait City, approximately 100km from the capital. On completion, it will boast a net capacity of 1,100MW.

According to KAPP, the winning developer or developer/consortium will be responsible for the financing, design, procurement, engineering, construction, testing, commissioning, operation and maintenance as well as transfer of the Al Dibdibah Power and Al Shagaya Renewable Energy – Phase III – Zone 1 Solar PV IPP. The deadline for submitting the bids has been set at February 22.

As the main body responsible for implementation of the public-private-partnership projects, KAPP aims to utilise private sector skills and expertise to maximize value for money and service quality.

It is currently in the process of initiating several high-impact projects in the power, water/wastewater, education, health, transportation, communications, real estate, and solid waste management sectors.

KAPP pointed out that following its completion, the project will benefit from power purchase agreement with Ministry of Electricity & Water & Renewable Energy. as the off taker for a 30-year term.

It will export the output from the plant to Kuwait’s electricity grid and transmission network.

Both KAPP and Ministry of Electricity & Water & Renewable Energy were assisted in the project by Ernst & Young as lead and financial advisor, DLA Piper as legal advisor and DNV as technical and environmental advisor.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).