AMMAN — The Kingdom will witness the establishment of a manufacturing plant for solar panel production southeast of the airport area, with an investment of JD100 million, the government announced during the “A Year of Modernistation” forum.

The factory, a Jordanian investment, will be built on a 130-dunum area and is set to commence operations by the end of this current year.

It is globally classified as a semiconductor industry. The factory will create 520 job opportunities, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

© Copyright The Jordan Times. All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).