Dushanbe: Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) Group President Dr. Mohammad Al-Jasser today co-signed with Tajik Minister of Finance Fayzuddin Qahrizoda a financing agreement worth $150 million for the Rogun hydroelectric power station.

Tajik Minister of Economic Development Zfqi Zfqizoda witnessed the signing ceremony that took place in the capital, Dushanbe.



The strategic project aims to increase energy production in Tajikistan, provide clean electricity, and enhance regional cooperation in the energy field.



By investing in the Rogun hydropower plant, the IsDB reaffirms its commitment to sustainable energy solutions and regional development.