RIYADH: The total volume of investments in Saudi Arabia’s industrial sector accumlated to SR1.33 trillion ($354 billion) by the end of January, official data showed.



In its official bulletin, the Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources said investments worth SR1.8 billion were recorded in January.



Seventy-nine industrial licenses were issued in January and 106 new industrial units began operations.



The number of licenses in the mining sector reached 1,989 with 67 licenses issued during January, the bulletin showed.