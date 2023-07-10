Riyadh: Several entities within the Invest in Saudi Arabia umbrella will be conducting a thorough review of investment opportunities in the waste and water management sector in Germany.

This review will take place from July 10-15 and will span across three German cities: Berlin, Hamburg, and Dusseldorf. The main purpose of this event is to showcase the experiences and plans of these entities in the water sector, as well as their efforts towards transforming waste management in the Kingdom. Additionally, it aims to highlight investment opportunities available in this sector.



During the event, participating entities will deliver multiple presentations on various waste management issues, emphasizing the value of water.

These presentations will cover the tasks of the entities and the key mechanisms and initiatives they offer to the private sector.

Furthermore, workshops and bilateral meetings will be conducted to facilitate discussions and networking opportunities among private sector representatives from both countries.