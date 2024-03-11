India-based Kalpataru Projects International Limited (KPIL) has announced that it has secured major EPC (engineering, procurement and construction) contracts from Saudi oil giant Aramco for its key Master Gas System Network (MGS‐3) project in the kingdom.

KPIL, formerly Kalpataru Power Transmission Limited, is one of the largest engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) companies listed in India.

Announcing the major contract win, Kalpataru said the EPC scope covers laying of over 800 km of lateral gas pipeline. The exact contract value of the three packages will be confirmed upon contract execution, it stated.

The MGS‐3 aims to expand the existing gas network in order to provide gas supply to various industrial consumers in the region.

This expansion of the gas network is expected to enhance the ability to meet the growing energy demand in Saudi Arabia and replace liquid fuel burning, contributing to Saudi Arabia’s drive towards a diverse energy mix, it added.

On the big Aramco order, Managing Director & CEO Manish Mohnot said: "We are delighted and truly proud to be entrusted by Aramco to undertake EPC work for the MGS‐3 project. This is a sizable EPC order, representing a significant milestone and reaffirmation of global acknowledgement of our capabilities."

"KPIL is focused on strengthening its presence in the oil and gas market in the Middle East region over the past few years. This order serves as a resounding testament to our commitment to strengthen our presence across the value chain in the global oil and gas EPC business," he stated.

With roughly two decades of experience in cross‐country pipelines, processing facilities, refineries and fertilizer plants, KPIL has successfully commissioned over 10,000 kms of oil and gas and water pipelines and embraces best global practices in areas like project management, quality and health safety environment (HSE).

According to him, this large order will strengthen Kalpataru's order book profile and put its oil and gas business on a robust growth trajectory going forward.

"KPIL is delighted to be collaborating with Aramco towards supporting energy security and reliability. We are confident that once the project is completed, it will help support the energy transition in Saudi Arabia," he added.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).