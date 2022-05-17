Bahrain - Imerys, a world leader in mineral-based specialty solutions for industries, has joined hands with Yellow Door Energy, a leading sustainable provider for businesses in the region, to install over 8,500 solar panels at its white-fused alumina production plant in Bahrain.

Located in the Hidd region, Imerys' Bahrain unit is a part of Imerys Al Zayani Fused Minerals Company. The alumina plant is being jointly operated by Imerys and Bahraini partner Al Zayani Industries.

For the key project, Midal Solar, a subsidiary of Midal Cables, has been selected as the EPC contractor. Covering a 25,000 sq m area, the solar plant will be connected to Imerys Al Zayani’s internal distribution network.

In its first year of operation, it will have a capacity of 4,677 kWp and generate 7,600 megawatt-hours of clean electricity, said a statement from Imerys.

This will bring significant cost savings and reduce carbon emissions, in particular the carbon footprint of the white fused alumina produced in Bahrain, contributing to Bahrain’s Net Zero by 2060 Initiative.

"Our systematic approach to combating climate change permeates all aspects of our business, from the energy we buy and the processes we use, to the way we manage our supply chain and the products we provide to our customers," remarked Philippe Bourg, the Senior Vice President (Abrasives & Construction) at Imerys Refractory.

"This new project in Bahrain is a perfect example of how we act locally to make a difference globally. We are looking forward to the completion of this solar plant with our partner Yellow Door Energy," he stated.

Imerys, he said, aims to extract and transform minerals responsibly and sustainably over the long-term to meet society’s needs.

"Through its SustainAgility program, the group is committed to reducing carbon emissions by 36% by 2030. This climate change roadmap is in line with the commitments of the Paris Agreement, with transparent objectives and concrete actions to significantly reduce the carbon emissions of its operations and develop low carbon products for its customers," he added.

Hamid Rashid Al Zayani, Founder & Partner of Al Zayani Investments, said: "For over 45 years, our diversified businesses have contributed to the growth and prosperity of the Kingdom of Bahrain and beyond. Our mission is to invest in innovative and sustainable projects that enhance the local economy."

"This momentous solar project with Yellow Door Energy advances our mission and accelerates our journey towards a cleaner, more sustainable world," he added.

On being awarded the EPC contract, Sunil Sharma, the General Manager of Midal Solar, said: "We aim to begin construction in the second half and the solar plant is likely to be operational by 2023."

As the solar developer, Yellow Door Energy is responsible for financing, designing, building, commissioning, operating, and maintaining the solar plant for the duration of the agreement.

By working with solar developers, leading businesses can reduce their energy costs without any upfront investment or operational risk, while maintaining focus on their core business and enjoying the benefits of clean energy.

Rory McCarthy, Chief Commercial Officer of Yellow Door Energy, said: "We are honoured to partner with Imerys Al Zayani and support its ambitious SustainAgility programme and carbon reduction targets."

"As our company continues to grow in Bahrain, we look forward to helping businesses switch to clean energy, reduce their electricity costs and contribute to the kingdom’s Net Zero by 2060 Initiative," he added.

