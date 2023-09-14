SHARJAH - The media coverage of climate change is “cyclical”, and it should stay on top and not fluctuate, according to a Chinese economist, who believes that the media has a responsibility to inform the public about the risks of climate change and to encourage action to mitigate it.

Speaking to the Emirates News Agency (WAM) on the first day of the 12th International Government Communication Forum (IGCF 2023), David Daokui Li, Professor of Economics at Tsinghua University in China, said climate change coverage should be a top priority. “Climate change is a serious threat to our planet, and it is important that the public is informed about the risks and the need for action.”

On the economic impact of climate change, Prof. Li said that there are both negative and positive economic impacts of climate change. “The negative impacts include damage to infrastructure and property, loss of life, and disruptions to economic activity. The positive impacts include investment in new technologies to mitigate climate change, such as solar panels and electric cars.”

Climate change, he continued, is now “pushing a huge amount of investment. This means that businesses and governments are investing in ways to mitigate climate change, such as by developing renewable energy sources and reducing emissions.”

In all the economies in the world, he explained that in many countries, in China for example, huge investments are being made in the form of solar panels and in the form of electric cars.

“This means that China is not the only country investing in climate change mitigation. Many other countries are also investing in renewable energy and electric vehicles.

“China is now producing around 10 million electrical cars a year and exporting the highest number of electrical cars to the rest of the world,” he said, noting that Chinese sales of electrical cars reached about 8 million this year.”

Prof. Daokui expressed his optimism about the investments being made in climate change mitigation. “I believe that these investments, along with new technologies, will help to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and address climate change.

“I also believe that countries need to come together and invest in new technologies to replace carbon dioxide,” he added.

Professor Li concluded by citing the example of solar panels, which can be used to generate electricity and hydrogen. “Hydrogen can then be used to produce methanol or to propel cars. This technology has the potential to turn deserts into green oases and create new economic opportunities.”