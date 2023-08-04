US-based global oilfield services company SLB (formerly Schlumberger) said it has received a contract award from Saudi energy gaint Aramco to provide directional drilling services for some of the world’s largest oil and gas fields in Saudi Arabia.

On both land and offshore, SLB will deliver directional drilling and digital drilling solutions and logging-while-drilling services, said the company in a statement. These proven technologies will provide technical solutions for drilling challenging wells, it stated.

In Qatar, SLB has clinched a five-year exclusive contract from Qatargas (with an optional five-year extension) for the provision of unitized Cameron wellhead and tree systems.

The equipment will be installed in 50 offshore and five onshore wells in the North Field South project and will incorporate MRD recessed-bore metal-to-metal seals and CANH rough casing metal-to-metal seals.

The onshore portion of the project includes CO2 injection and wastewater wells. The first delivery of the equipment is expected in the third quarter of 2023, it stated.

In Kuwait, Kuwait Oil Company (KOC) utilized Neuro autonomous solutions, which included the autonomous downhole control system, DrillOps Automate, DD Advisor coupled with well construction rig equipment, the AxeBlade ridged diamond element bit, and the PowerDrive Orbit G2 rotary steerable system.

