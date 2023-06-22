GE has hosted Saudi Technology Days in Riyadh and Dammam, convening experts from the energy sector, including from Saudi Electricity Company (SEC) and Aramco.

The discussion covered solutions available to enhance the efficiency, flexibility, reliability, availability, and lifespan of existing power generation assets, and also addressed specific challenges experienced in the utilities and oil and gas industries in the kingdom.

Highlights included sessions on the evolving global and local energy landscapes and decarbonisation solutions such as hydrogen for lower carbon power generation, carbon capture solutions, and more. Technical presentations covered topics such as gas turbine and generator fleet management, accessories and controls to better understand and adjust plant operations, upgrade solutions to enhance asset performance, and adapting to Saudi Arabia’s evolving grid code.

Commenting on GE’s longstanding relationship with the kingdom, Hisham Bahkali, Head of GE Vernova Saudi Arabia, said: “At GE, we have been honoured to support the development of Saudi Arabia’s energy infrastructure for over 80 years, furthering economic diversification, localisation, high value exports, and talent development efforts.

"Today, the kingdom has set ambitious goals for the broader economy at large and the energy sector in particular, with bold targets to achieve 35 percent reduction in emissions by 2030 and to reach net zero carbon emissions by 2060. Initiatives such as these workshops reflect our continued commitment to support the realisation of Saudi Vision 2030 and the country’s long term development objectives.”

GE’s investments in Saudi Arabia encompass the GE Manufacturing and Technology Center (GEMTEC) campus in Dammam, which includes a Service and Repairs Center for gas turbines, the GE MENA Decarbonization Center of Excellence, a Monitoring & Diagnostics Center for the remote monitoring of power generation assets, as well as GE Saudi Advanced Turbines (GESAT), a joint investment by Dussur and GE to manufacture gas turbines and components in Saudi Arabia. The campus has served more than 70 customers from over 40 countries, and collaborated with local suppliers, strengthening the broader industrial ecosystem in the Kingdom.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).