KHOBAR — The Eastern Province Municipality has launched the first four charging stations for electric cars in Al-Khobar corniche.

This comes as part of initiatives to support environmental sustainability programs and help preserve them.

The municipality confirmed making use of environmentally friendly technologies and adhering to policies that contribute toreducing carbon emissions that comes in line with the goals of the transformation programs and Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030.

This also coincides with national efforts to localize the electric car industry in Saudi Arabia.

The municipality pointed out that it has prepared power supply platforms for electric car owners on the Khobar Corniche to encourage the use of electric cars.

Through the power supply platforms, this service will offer advanced levels of operational mode through chargers approved by the Saudi Standards, Metrology and Quality Organization (SASO), the municipality said,

The municipality is currently working on preparing charging stations in a number of other locations.

The new chargers are distinguished by distinctive and environmentally friendly models, such as Arabic and English display, the ability to withstand all elements of erosion and high temperature, in addition to allowing the electric vehicle users to drive a distance of more than 500 kilometers after recharging.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).