ABU DHABI: Etihad Water and Electricity (EtihadWE) today announced details of its initiative to support industrial growth in the northern emirates through a series of revised tariffs that incentivise industrial projects.

The initiative, developed with the UAE’s Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology and the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, reflects EtihadWE’s commitment to not just providing energy, but to also supporting the national economy through attracting greater investment, creating jobs and driving industrial sector growth in the northern regions of the United Arab Emirates.

The announcement was made on the sidelines of the 3rd edition of the 'Make it in the Emirates' forum, in the presence of Dr. Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, and Sarah bint Youssef Al Amiri, Minister of State for Public Education and Advanced Technology. This initiative is within the framework of coordination and integration between government agencies to support the 'Make it in the Emirates' initiative."

Suhail Mohamed Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, said: "The industrial sector is the backbone of our economy, and this groundbreaking initiative is a bold step forward in our economic journey and will go a long way in advancing our industrial sector and attracting investment in the northern emirates."

Omar Al Suwaidi, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology said: “The ministry is committed to introducing competitive incentives and enablers alongside its strategic partners to support national industries. The new tariffs align with the objectives of Operation 300bn to enhance the country’s investment attractiveness to local and international investors. Under the Make it in the Emirates initiative, we aim to strengthen the UAE’s competitive advantages as we endeavor to boost the industrial sector's contribution to GDP. This tariff reduction marks a welcome addition to our unique value proposition and builds on previous efforts to introduce more competitive electricity and energy supply.

Eng Sharif Al Olama, Undersecretary for Energy and Petroleum Affairs at the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, said: “We are proud to partner with the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology and EtihadWE in this initiative that provides a robust catalyst for the national economy and drives competitiveness in our industrial sector by significantly reducing operational costs."

Building on a prior initiative launched by the company in 2018, the initiative offers lower electricity tariffs for industrial customers who reach specific energy consumption thresholds. Under the revised tariff, new pricing bands have been introduced for industrial customers with monthly consumption above 10,000 MWh, with tariffs starting from 32 fils/kWh and down to as little as 26 fils/kWh. It also comes with attractive additional incentives, such as more favourable connection fees that can take the form of either a flexible monthly network usage fee or a reduced upfront payment of 20% of standard connection fees. It also includes a security deposit waiver for all customers of the scheme, no surcharge over the rates, and no additional meter rental charges.

The revised scheme also extends beyond the industrial sector to also include technology sector customers such as Disaster Recovery Data Centres (DRD’s). These centres provide critical backup facilities that are used to rebuild and reinstate technology infrastructure in the event of an organization’s primary data centre being rendered inoperative.

Commenting on the initiative, Engineer Yousif Ahmed Al Ali, CEO of EtihadWE said: “Today’s announcement illustrates EtihadWE’s commitment to shaping a future where the energy sector not only supports, but actively drives industrial growth and progress. This partnership between the UAE’s Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology, the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure and EtihadWE will deliver a deeper understanding of customer’s needs, and ensure we stay attune to evolving market demands and exceed customer expectations. By forging strong partnerships with government bodies and tailoring our services to the requirements of the national economy, EtihadWE strengthens its position as a cornerstone of economic advancement in the Northern Emirates, paving the way for a more thriving and prosperous future for the region.”