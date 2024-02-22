The Egyptian Projects Operation and Maintenance (EPROM) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Technip Energies Italy in the field of operation and maintenance of projects and energy transition, according to a statement.

As per the MoU, both sides will cooperate in enhancing the performance of the current projects and opening new international markets.

The deal also aims to boost the operation and maintenance of energy transition projects by using Technip’s latest monitoring systems.

This is in addition to benefiting from EPROM’s expertise in the areas of trial operation of petroleum projects and overhauling.

