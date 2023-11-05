ENOC Group, a leading integrated energy player in the UAE, has signed a technical service agreement with PT Pertamina Patra Niag under which it will provide aviation technical services to PT Pertamina Patra Niaga for the next three years.

These include inspection of 4 Indonesian airport facilities, staff training, provision of ENOC manuals for quality control and aviation operations with technical guidance and recommendations for improvement of standards and best practices.

Pertamina Patra Niaga is operational in 70 airports across Indonesia with complex and cutting-edge supply chain as well as extends its services to airports in various countries around the world globally through strategic alliances, while ENOC Group has a strong global presence in more than 300 airports across 25 countries in the Middle East, Africa, Southeast Asia, and Europe.

ENOC serves a list of international airlines with an integrated supply chain in the UAE including procurement, shipping, refining, storage, distribution, and aircraft services.

Both parties agreed to ensure internationally benchmarked quality services and jet fuel by Pertamina Patra Niaga to its customers.

This collaboration exemplifies an outstanding partnership between two entities sharing a common vision to advance the aviation industry worldwide, particularly in Indonesia. The signing ceremony took place in the presence of senior representatives from both businesses.

On the strategic partnership, Group CEO Saif Humaid Al Falasi said: "ENOC Group has a strong global presence, and we are proud to extend our services to PT Pertamina Patra Niaga in Indonesia. In line with our strategy to expand our jet fuel network globally, this agreement underlines our commitment to delivering world-class sustainable and integrated energy solutions."

"We will continue to explore future opportunities to bolster the aviation fuel infrastructure while further elevating UAE’s position as a key player in the aviation sector," he stated.

Pertamina Patra Niaga CEO Riva Siahaan said: "This collaboration illustrates the next-level collaboration between two parties who have the same vision to advance aviation industry in the world and mark Indonesia as a fine model."

"This momentum shows Pertamina Patra Niaga's commitment to keep pushing the envelope and innovate in providing the best service to customers through continuous improvement efforts as well as prioritizing safety and product quality aspects that comply with international standards," he noted.

ENOC Group and Pertamina Patra Niaga have reciprocal fuel supply agreements since 2009 enabling both parties to supply jet fuel to customers within the companies’ network.

This momentum underscores the companies’ commitment to continuous innovation in delivering the best services to customers, prioritising safety, and product quality in line with international standards, he added.

