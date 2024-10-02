DUBAI: Saif Humaid Al Falasi, Group CEO, Emirates National Oil Company (ENOC), has revealed plans to expand the company's Jebel Ali Oil Refinery and its network of fuel stations in the country as part of its investment strategy.

In statements to the Emirates News Agency (WAM) on the sidelines of the 26th Water, Energy, Technology and Environment Exhibition (WETEX) 2024 in Dubai, Al Falasi said that ENOC is developing mobile fuel stations, which, he said, are significantly more cost-effective than traditional stations. These mobile stations, he explained, cost up to AED 1- 2 million each, compared to the cost of traditional stations that can reach up to AED 20- 30 million.

"These mobile energy stations provide a flexible solution to meet energy needs in different areas, as their locations can be adjusted to match demand and traffic congestion in specific regions,'' he added.

He spoke about the digital mobile fuel delivery service for businesses in the UAE, saying that ENOC Link, the world’s first ‘eLink Station’, enables motorists and customers easy access and convenient fuelling services.

Equipped with innovative digital systems, the solar-powered station offers consumers a reliable supply of diesel and biodiesel.