DUBAI - ENOC Group has announced the completion of the construction of its 16.2km jet fuel pipeline linking its Horizon Emirates Jebel Ali Petroleum (HEJP) storage terminal in Jebel Ali to Al Maktoum International Airport.

The announcement was made during the Water, Energy, Technology & Environment Exhibition (WETEX) & Dubai Solar Show, which began today and is running until 29th September.

The pipeline, which was safely and successfully commissioned in July 2022, will carry 2,000 cubic metres per hour of jet fuel to Al Maktoum International Airport and will meet the demand for jet fuel at Dubai Airports up until 2050.

In addition to supporting the growth of aviation services at Al Maktoum International Airport by increasing the supply of jet fuel, which will contribute to the national economy, the pipeline will reduce the reliance on road transport for jet fuel supply to the airport.

The pipeline is equipped with safety features, including Leak Detection System (LDS), complete automation control and quality control, and daily patrolling of the pipeline route to assure the pipeline's safety.

Saif Humaid Al Falasi, Group CEO at ENOC, said, "The completion of the construction of our new pipeline is set to meet the demand for jet fuel at Dubai Airports up until 2050, which is aligned with Dubai's vision to build a sustainable future for the Emirate. The state-of-the-art pipeline will be integral in supporting infrastructure and strengthening the supply of jet fuel to Al Maktoum International Airport to meet the needs of airlines connecting the Emirate to the world."

During WETEX, ENOC Group is showcasing a number of products including VitalyX , a laboratory in a sensor developed in partnership with Baker Hughes that is now available to the Group's marine lubricant customers, in addition to ENOC Link, which was launched under NEXT, ENOC's accelerator programme.