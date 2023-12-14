ABU DHABI, 14th December, 2023 (WAM) -- The Emirates Nuclear Energy Corporation (ENEC) and EPRI, and independent, global energy R&D institute EPRI, have collaborated on a report that outlines decarbonisation pathways for the upstream process in the oil and gas industry with the use of nuclear energy.

Approximately 8 percent of global greenhouse gas emissions are directly attributed to oil and gas production activities. Therefore, decarbonising these processes is crucial for mitigating greenhouse gas emissions and lowering carbon intensity of the upstream sector.

ENEC and EPRI’s report shows that the adoption of nuclear energy is pivotal in providing consistent and large-scale clean electricity and hydrogen, necessary for both the baseline power generation and for decarbonising energy-intensive industries. These upstream processes including exploration, development and production, make up 62 percent of the industry’s direct emissions. Alternate, carbon-free resources like nuclear energy can supply the necessary electricity while reducing emissions. Additionally, advancements in nuclear technology, including Small Modular Reactors (SMRs), present innovative and viable pathways for a more sustainable and carbon-neutral energy future.

The Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant, developed by ENEC, has had a transformational impact on the UAE’s energy landscape, spearheading the rapid decarbonisation of the UAE’s energy sector. ENEC is at the forefront of the UAE’s ambitious decarbonisation efforts, particularly in addressing the challenges of hard-to-abate industries. Central to these efforts is the deployment of advanced nuclear technologies, including the revolutionary SMRs and microreactors, under the ENEC ADVANCE Program. This program is not just a leap forward in electricity generation; it’s a transformative approach to producing clean molecules like hydrogen, steam, and ammonia, essential in decarbonising energy-intensive sectors. The move towards these innovative nuclear technologies represents a significant stride in the UAE’s commitment to achieving Net Zero by 2050, aligning with global environmental objectives while maintaining sustainable economic growth.

Founded in 1972, EPRI is the world's preeminent independent, non-profit energy research and development organisation, with offices around the world. EPRI's trusted experts collaborate with more than 450 companies in 45 countries, driving innovation to ensure the public has clean, safe, reliable, affordable, and equitable access to electricity across the globe. Together, we are shaping the future of energy.