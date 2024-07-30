Egypt-based renewable energy investment firm Enara Group is planning to invest up to $100 million in the renewables sector until 2027, CEO Sherif El Gabaly told Al Borsa News.

The firm seeks to attract investments to the Egyptian renewables sector via collaboration with international partners, El Gabaly noted.

He added that Enara has injected about $250 million in total investments into the country, in cooperation with international partners.

Furthermore, the company is considering investing and expanding its business in the field of organic fuel and biofuel, El Gabaly said.

Moreover, the group aims for dual listing on the stock market over the coming period.

