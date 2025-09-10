The vital role of district cooling in advancing global sustainability goals was underscored by Ahmad Bin Shafar, CEO of Emirates Central Cooling Systems Corporation (Empower) during his keynote address at the International District Energy Conference for Latin America and the Caribbean (LAC 2025), held in Santiago, Chile, on September 9-10.

Bin Shafar, who also serves as Special Advisor on District Cooling to the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) and Chairman of the District Cooling Operators Association-GCC, spoke on the theme “Achieving the long-term vision for district cooling market globally.”

He highlighted Dubai and the UAE’s pioneering achievements in the sector and emphasised district cooling’s ability to reduce carbon emissions by consuming 50% less energy compared to conventional methods.

“District cooling is a key enabler of energy transition and sustainable urban development, particularly in regions such as the Middle East, where almost 70% of building energy use is for indoor cooling,” Bin Shafar said. He pointed to Empower’s journey from a Dubai initiative to enhance energy efficiency into becoming the world’s largest district cooling provider. The company’s success, he noted, was driven by long-term government vision, sustained investments, and deployment of advanced technologies.

The keynote received strong positive feedback from participants, with delegates acknowledging the importance of innovative energy solutions in tackling climate and environmental challenges, said a statement.

In addition to his keynote, Bin Shafar participated as a key panelist in the Business Roadshow Panel Discussion, which brought together global experts and industry leaders to exchange perspectives on the future of sustainable energy. He stressed the urgency of adopting district energy systems worldwide to address mounting environmental challenges.

Organised by the Ministry of Energy and the Sustainable Energy Agency of Chile, the conference was funded by the Global Environmental Facility (GEF) and supported by UNEP, the Cool Coalition, UNIDO, SECO, and the International District Energy Association (IDEA).

“The UAE places strong emphasis on sustainability and environmental conservation as part of its efforts to mitigate climate change,” Bin Shafar said, citing the UAE Energy Strategy 2050, the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050, and the Dubai Demand Side Management Strategy 2030 as examples of national initiatives aimed at reducing emissions and boosting efficiency.

He added: “Such international platforms provide valuable opportunities to strengthen ties with global partners, exchange knowledge, and foster innovation to advance the district cooling sector.”

Bin Shafar concluded by calling for greater funding and investments to scale up district cooling worldwide, stressing its environmental, economic, and social benefits, as well as its contribution to building sustainable and resilient cities. -TradeArabia News Service

