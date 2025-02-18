Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly met with Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz Bin Salman Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and his delegation on Monday at Al Manara International Conferences Center. The meeting took place on the sidelines of the 8th Egypt Energy Show (EGYPES 2025), inaugurated by Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi.

Madbouly reaffirmed Egypt’s commitment to deepening cooperation with Saudi Arabia in the energy sector to advance the development goals of both nations. He highlighted the importance of ongoing bilateral projects, particularly the Egypt-Saudi electricity interconnection initiative, expressing optimism about its timely completion.

He also outlined Egypt’s strategic efforts to expand renewable energy projects with private sector participation, aimed at strengthening the national electricity grid with clean energy sources.

Prince Abdulaziz Bin Salman praised the strong energy partnership between the two countries and reiterated Saudi Arabia’s commitment to enhancing collaboration in areas such as energy efficiency, electricity grid support, and renewable energy initiatives. He emphasized that Saudi companies are ready to share expertise and drive progress in the electricity interconnection project between the two nations.

