Egypt’s New Delta Agriculture Wastewater Treatment, Recycling and Reuse Plant, the world’s largest of its kind, has achieved four remarkable Guinness World Records (GWR).

The plant, developed by a JV of Metito, Orascom Construction, Arab Contractors, and Hassan Allam Construction, under a mandate from the Ministry of Defense, Armed Forces Engineering Authority Water Department, has made history with its impressive capacity and size.

The New Delta Plant can treat 7.5 million cubic meters of water per day, optimizing the usage of freshwater and building climate-smart water infrastructure. This aligns with the Government’s strategy to expand agricultural lands and build more resilient communities.

The plant provides irrigation for about 1.2 million acres of agricultural land west of the Nile Delta area and aims to remove pollution from Marriott Lake and the Mediterranean Sea coast in Alexandria.

The plant also contributes to mitigating climate change in the existing Delta area by diverting wastewater and floods that cause land subsidence in the Beheira governorate to the New Delta area.

The New Delta Plant has been awarded four significant GWR titles: The largest water treatment facility, covering a massive area of 320,600 square meters; The largest water treatment plant with a capacity of 86.8 m3 per second; The largest epoxy coating in a building, spanning an expansive area of 520,339 square meters; The largest sludge treatment plant, showcasing a substantial capacity of 670.01 kilograms.

