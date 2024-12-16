Egypt’s Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources, Karim Badawi, has overseen the signing of three strategic agreements aimed at enhancing the sustainability and efficiency of Abu Qir Fertilizers. The agreements, signed on Monday, commit the company to emissions reduction, improved energy efficiency and the adoption of green technologies.

The first agreement was signed by Abed Ezz El Regal, Chairperson and Managing Director of Abu Qir Fertilizers and Chemical Industries, and Bjorn Q Aaserod, CEO of the American firm MPS. The collaboration will see MPS supply green hydrogen, generated by water electrolysis powered by renewable energy, to Abu Qir Fertilizers.

The green hydrogen will partially replace natural gas in the company’s production processes. MPS will execute the project within the Abu Qir Fertilizers industrial area, making use of existing infrastructure and vacant space. The project is expected to significantly reduce natural gas consumption and carbon emissions. This will help Abu Qir Fertilizers comply with European Union emissions standards, specifically the Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM). The initiative is also projected to increase the production capacity of the Abu Qir Ammonia Plant (1).

In a related development, a second agreement was signed by Ahmed El Sherbiny, Vice President of ABB Group for Power Industries, Automation and Digital Solutions, and the CEO of MPS. The signing was witnessed by Ibrahim Makki, Chairperson of the Egyptian Petrochemicals Holding Company (ECHECM), and Moataz Atef, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Petroleum and Mineral Resources.

Separately, Ahmed El Sherbiny, also of ABB, signed a third agreement with Abed Ezz El Regal of Abu Qir Fertilizers. This agreement involves the installation of an advanced automated control system at the Abu Qir Ammonia Plant (1). The system aims to reduce natural gas consumption used for steam boilers in the plant by an initial 2% to 4%, while also improving overall operational efficiency. The project is intended to optimize energy resource utilization and enhance the plant’s efficiency, with plans for future implementation at the Abu Qir plants (2) and (3).

According to Abed Ezz El Regal, these projects will strengthen the company’s leading position in the nitrogen fertilizer sector. The adoption of green technologies is expected to improve energy efficiency, minimise emissions, and bolster the competitiveness of its products in the international market through low-carbon solutions. He said that the agreements also demonstrate Abu Qir Fertilizers’ commitment to implementing the latest global technologies. He added that this will support the national economy, achieve sustainable development, and strengthen the position of Egyptian products in international markets.

© 2024 Daily News Egypt. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

