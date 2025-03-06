The Egyptian Space Agency (EGSA) and Tanmia Petroleum Company have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to leverage space applications for developing advanced monitoring and early warning systems for petroleum and mineral resources facilities.

The agreement was signed at EGSA’s headquarters by Sherif Sedky, CEO of the agency, and Mostafa Amer, chairperson and managing director of Tanmia Petroleum.

EGSA, an economic public authority specializing in the development, transfer, and localization of space science and technology, plays a pivotal role in supporting key sectors in Egypt through its expertise in satellite data analysis. Tanmia Petroleum, a leading national company providing aerial technical support to the petroleum sector, aims to enhance safety and security measures across oil, gas, and mineral facilities through this collaboration.

Under the terms of the MoU, both entities will work together to develop innovative technological solutions that optimize operations in the petroleum and mineral resources sector. This includes utilizing remote sensing technology to detect potential leaks in production lines, creating smart systems for the early detection of theft attempts targeting production infrastructure, and monitoring mines under the Mineral Resources Authority to identify leaks or unauthorized activities.

Sedky emphasized that this partnership represents a major step toward harnessing space technology to support Egypt’s economic development. He noted that utilizing satellite data will improve the monitoring of critical infrastructure while ensuring the highest standards of safety, efficiency, and sustainability.

Amer expressed Tanmia Petroleum’s enthusiasm for benefiting from EGSA’s expertise in enhancing safety protocols across the petroleum sector. He affirmed that this collaboration will help mitigate risks, improve operational efficiency, and strengthen security measures in production facilities.

This agreement aligns with Egypt’s broader vision to advance digital transformation and integrate cutting-edge technology across multiple sectors. By bridging the space and energy industries, the MoU contributes to sustainable development and reinforces Egypt’s position as a regional leader in technological innovation.

