Mahmoud Esmat, Egypt’s Minister of Electricity and Renewable Energy, met with Fawzia bint Abdullah Zainal, Bahrain’s Ambassador to Egypt and Permanent Representative to the Arab League, to explore ways to enhance cooperation and investment in the energy sector.

During the meeting, Esmat emphasized the deep historical ties between Egypt and Bahrain, highlighting their strong commitment to expanding cooperation in electricity and renewable energy. He noted that the relationship between the two nations serves as an ideal model of constructive collaboration among Arab countries, furthering joint Arab efforts and benefiting the people of the region.

The discussions also covered the Ministry’s vision for diversifying energy sources, focusing on a balanced energy mix and increasing reliance on renewable energy. Esmat outlined the investment opportunities available in this sector and underscored the government’s support for private sector involvement in clean energy projects. These efforts align with Egypt’s broader policy to reduce fuel consumption and lower carbon emissions.

Esmat stated that the Egyptian government has prioritized electricity as a cornerstone of development across all economic and social sectors. He pointed out that Egypt is rich in natural resources, particularly wind and solar energy. Legislative reforms have been crucial in facilitating investment in this field, reflecting the state’s commitment to renewable energy projects. As a result, there has been significant interest from both foreign and local private investors in participating in new and renewable energy initiatives.

Ambassador Zainal affirmed the strong, fraternal ties between the two nations, stressing the importance of continued collaboration and coordination to enhance integration between Bahrain and Egypt. She expressed Bahrain’s keen interest in further strengthening bilateral cooperation, particularly in the fields of electricity and renewable energy.

