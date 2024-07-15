Egypt and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) pledged to deepen their cooperation in renewable energy, aiming to bring 4 gigawatts (GW) of clean power onto the grid by next summer.

The commitment came during a Sunday meeting between Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly and Sultan Al Jaber, UAE’s Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology.

Both parties emphasised the importance of renewable energy for Egypt’s future energy needs.

Madbouly highlighted the need to rapidly introduce new and renewable energy sources into the national grid, alongside efforts to localise related industries. This includes areas like solar panel manufacturing and wind energy components.

The Prime Minister stressed the reliance on the private sector, particularly experienced companies, to implement these projects. He pointed to the strong political ties between Egypt and the UAE, which would facilitate project execution.

Al Jaber, acknowledging the importance of Egypt, emphasised the need for a clear roadmap for the country’s energy sector. He proposed exploring short, medium, and long-term solutions to address energy challenges comprehensively.

The meeting also saw discussions on existing transportation sector cooperation projects between the two nations. Kamel Al-Wazir, Egypt’s Deputy Prime Minister for Industrial Development, expressed readiness to collaborate on localising renewable energy industries. He offered immediate land allocation for manufacturing facilities related to solar panels and other components.

Mahmoud Essmat, Egypt’s Minister of Electricity and Renewable Energy, presented the ministry’s plans to increase renewable energy capacity and integrate it with the national grid.

Karim Badawi, Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources, discussed potential cooperation opportunities with Emirati companies in the petroleum sector.

He highlighted ongoing efforts to encourage exploration and increase the production of various petroleum products.

The meeting underscores a shared commitment by Egypt and the UAE to expand their renewable energy partnership. Both nations see this collaboration as crucial for addressing energy demands and developing sustainable energy solutions.

© 2024 Daily News Egypt. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

