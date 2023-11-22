Cairo – The Six of October Development and Investment (SODIC) penned a global agreement with Infinity, Egypt's renewable energy and electric vehicle (EV) charging provider.

The deal covers the establishment of a comprehensive EV charging station network across all SODIC’s developments, according to a press release.

This aligns with the EGX-listed company’s commitment to integrating sustainable practices across all its operations. The partnership will contribute to reducing carbon emissions and developing eco-friendly communities that provide its residents with an enhanced quality of life.

Ayman Amer, the General Manager of SODIC, indicated: “This strategic partnership comes in line with our customer-focused approach to offer sustainable solutions to our residents that greatly improve their day-to-day experience and overall quality of life.”

Shams Abdel Ghaffar, Managing Director of Infinity’s EV Division, said: “This collaboration marks another important step for Infinity in our journey of partnering with prominent real estate developers as we work towards our mission of expanding our EV charging infrastructure across Egypt."

In the first nine months (9M) of 2023, SODIC logged consolidated net profits attributable to the owners valued at EGP 547.57 million, up year-on-year (YoY) from EGP 433.51 million.

