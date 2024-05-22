Egypt has received seven international and local offers to acquire the state-run fuel retailer Wataniya, Minister of Planning and Economic Development Hala Elsaid said in an interview with Asharq Business.

This indicates that the winner of the long-awaited deal will be announced soon.

The government is currently working on evaluating the offers to decide upon the best one, Elsaid pointed out.

