The Egyptian government is planning to launch two initiatives to support promising activities in the private sector, Minister of Finance Ahmed Kouchouk revealed during the opening session of the sixth annual Hapi Conference held on December 9th.

The first initiative focuses on boosting companies' investment spending to back promising activities and scale up production capacity.

Meanwhile, the second initiative, concerned with the Ministry of Petroleum and Mineral Resources, aims to save energy and improve its efficiency for citizens.

Details of both initiatives will be announced soon.

Kouchouk emphasized that the government’s financial performance aligns with its targets despite ongoing economic challenges.

He also pointed out that the state budget is in good condition, driven by private sector activity.

