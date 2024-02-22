The Egyptian Minister of Petroleum Tarek El-Molla has met with the Director General of the Observatoire Méditerranéen de l'Energie (OME) Houda Ben Jannet to mull studying the renewable energy’s probabilities and potentials as well as the possible challenges, as per a statement.

The meeting also touched upon the possibility of studying the energy needs of all countries.

This came on the sidelines of the last day of the Egypt Energy Show (EGYPES 2024).

