Ministry of Electricity and Renewable Energy has launched the "Egypt Solar Energy Platform" with the aim of increasing the contribution of renewable energy, as per a statement by the ministry.

The platform, developed in collaboration with the Egyptian Electricity Holding Company (EEHC), the New and Renewable Energy Authority (NREA), the Egyptian Electric Utility and Consumer Protection Regulatory Agency (EgyptERA), and the Small and Medium Solar Cells Project under the Industrial Modernization Center, aims to harness Egypt's natural resources, particularly its new and renewable energy sources.

It is an interactive platform designed to facilitate the identification and monitoring of solar energy stations installed by individuals and companies. It also streamlines their connection to the national grid through various distribution companies, while providing channels for communication with customers and relevant authorities via email, SMS, and platform notifications.

Furthermore, a central monitoring dashboard has been established at the Ministry of Electricity and Renewable Energy headquarters in the administrative capital. This dashboard enables real-time tracking of each project's timeline to address any obstacles promptly. Additionally, it generates reports and statistics to monitor projects, connection requests, qualifications, and capacity assessment within the electricity network.

Moreover, a robust complaints system has been implemented, linking all relevant entities to expedite the resolution of grievances effectively.

