The Egyptian Minister of Petroleum Tarek El-Molla has met with the Chairman of the Kuwaiti firm Gitco International for General Trading and Contracts Naser AlHajri to discuss potential cooperation for carrying out projects abroad, as per a statement.

The meeting tackled collaboration opportunities between Egypt’s Engineering Company for the Petroleum and Process Industries (ENPPI) and the Petroleum Projects and Technical Consultations Company (Petrojet) and Gitco to execute major oil and gas projects in Kuwait, Qatar, and Saudi Arabia.

This is part of the Egyptian petroleum ministry’s strategy to support the local petroleum companies in expanding abroad, El-Molla pointed out.

This came on the sidelines of the last day of the Egypt Energy Show (EGYPES 2024).

© 2020-2023 Arab Finance For Information Technology. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).