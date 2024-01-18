The Egyptian cabinet approved a draft law authorizing the Ministry of Petroleum and Mineral Resources to contract with the Egyptian General Petroleum Corporation (EGPC), Apex International Energy, and Croatian INA-Industrija nafte, d.d for oil exploration, development, and exploitation in the Western Desert’s Ras Qattara, as per a statement on January 17th.

The cabinet approved the continuation of the free transit visa until the end of April 2024.

The application of the free transit visa began as on June 28th, 2023, and the number of beneficiaries hit 38,415 passengers, with an average of 120,000 tourist nights until December 24th.

