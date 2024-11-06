Egypt - Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources Karim Badawi has met with Chief Operating Officer Global Natural Resources at Italy’s Eni Guido Brusco to discuss speeding up the development and exploration of natural gas and crude oil fields, according to a statement.

Through this plan, Egypt seeks to secure its local energy demands and boost gas production efforts.

The talks covered Eni’s exploration program in new areas in the Mediterranean to start drilling operations as soon as possible.

Brusco also reviewed Eni’s integrated development plan for the Meleiha field in Egypt’s Western Desert, reaffirming the company’s commitment to production timelines.

The two sides discussed the recent developments concerning the Noor field, as well as the Nargis field where Eni is collaborating with Chevron to accelerate development.

They also explored increasing production from Eni’s fields in Sinai and Gulf of Suez by adding two new drilling rigs.

Plans to expand production in Egypt’s Zohr gas field were also reviewed, as well as efforts to connect gas output from Eni’s Eastern Mediterranean fields to Egypt's liquefaction facilities for re-export to Europe.

The meeting included discussions on the development of Cyprus's Cronos field, in partnership with Total, and plans to link the field to Egyptian facilities, benefiting both countries.

