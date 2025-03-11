Egypt - The completion of Egypt’s 650 MW GOS II Wind Farm Project marks a significant step in the nation’s renewable energy strategy, with EWA Group playing a pivotal role through its expertise in heavy lift transport and project logistics.

The wind farm supports Egypt’s ambition to increase reliance on clean energy and reduce carbon emissions, aligning with the country’s Vision 2030 and its goal to achieve 14 GW of wind power by the end of the decade.

Located in the Gulf of Suez, the GOS II Wind Farm comprises 104 wind turbines, each requiring the transport of 11 heavy lift components. This project underscores Egypt’s rapidly expanding wind energy sector. As of 2021, the country had approximately 1,375 MW of operational wind power plants, and the government aims to generate nearly 5 billion kWh of electricity from wind power by 2025.

A key achievement within the GOS II project was the successful transportation of Egypt’s longest wind turbine blade, measuring 92 meters. The handling of this oversized cargo demonstrated the importance of advanced logistics. EWA Group’s contributions reinforced Egypt’s capability to handle large-scale renewable energy developments.

EWA Group’s involvement encompassed complex logistics operations, including:

Shipping agency services: Managing vessel coordination and port handling efficiently.

Port operations: Overseeing the unloading, handling, and secure storage of turbine components.

Customs clearance: Ensuring the smooth and timely clearance of essential equipment.

Storage and inland transportation: Providing secure storage solutions and precise delivery planning.

Heavy lift transport: Executing the specialized transport of oversized and heavy components with precision.

Egypt’s wind resources, particularly in the Gulf of Suez, boast some of the highest wind speeds in the region. These conditions are attractive to wind energy investments. With the establishment of international partnerships to develop wind farms, Egypt is solidifying its position as a renewable energy leader in Africa and the Middle East.

EWA Group’s comprehensive logistics solutions, from port handling to inland transportation of oversized turbine components, ensured the seamless execution of the GOS II project. The company’s expertise in handling complex renewable energy projects has further solidified its reputation as a leading heavy lift transport and project logistics provider in Egypt.

As Egypt continues its transition toward a cleaner energy future, EWA Group will be instrumental in supporting the nation’s ambitions. This will drive forward sustainable development and technological advancements in logistics and transportation.

© 2024 Daily News Egypt. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

Daily News Egypt