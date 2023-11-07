Egypt - The Chemical and Fertilizers Export Council (CFEC) and Tankoil Group have entered into a cooperation agreement to assist CFEC member companies in exporting their chemical products and fertilizers to various markets around the world. The agreement aims to provide inspection, testing, conformity, and certification services for the exported products, ensuring their quality and compliance with international standards.

The Executive Director of CFEC, Mohamed Mageed, said that the agreement with Tankoil is a significant step to facilitate the access of Egyptian exports to global markets and to support the exporters with reliable and accurate services. He added that the agreement will also help in analyzing the chemical products and matching them with the demand and specifications of the importing countries.

The CEO of Tankoil Group, Ayman El Tatawy, said that the agreement is in line with the state’s strategic direction to boost exports and increase the contribution of non-petroleum products to the GDP. He explained that the company’s goal is to enhance and upgrade the capabilities of the exporting companies by meeting their growing needs for inspection, conformity, analysis, and certification services, with the highest level of impartiality, accuracy, and professionalism. He said that the company will leverage the experience and network of CFEC to achieve sustainable growth.

