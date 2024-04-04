The cabinet has approved completing the procedures needed for signing agreements on the implementation of a 500-megawatt (MW) wind farm in the Gulf of Suez region, as per a statement.

The project will be executed under the build-own-operate (BOO) scheme, in cooperation with a Siemens-Gamesa consortium.

The cabinet has also endorsed a draft law on the issuance of a law regulating the litigation process for minor legal claims.

