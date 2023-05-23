ABU DHABI - Emirates Global Aluminium and bp, today signed a Memorandum of Understanding, intending to jointly explore opportunities and potential projects that could reduce the carbon intensity of EGA’s calcined petroleum coke supply.

The MoU, which is non-binding and non-exclusive, was exchanged in Abu Dhabi between Abdulnasser bin Kalban, EGA's Chief Executive Officer; and William Lin, Executive Vice President Regions, Corporates and Solutions at bp.

Calcined petroleum coke is formed into carbon anodes, which are consumed in reduction cells during the aluminium smelting process. EGA uses some one million tonnes of calcined petroleum coke each year.

Emirates Global Aluminium sources up to 40 percent of its calcined petroleum coke from ADNOC, while the rest is imported. EGA has sourced calcined petroleum coke from bp since 2012.

EGA and bp’s intended cooperation aims to explore potential ways to reduce the carbon intensity of EGA’s total supply of calcined petroleum coke, including its production and shipping.

The intended cooperation could lead to the development of a calcined petroleum coke blending facility in the UAE, which would support the emissions and quality optimisation of calcined petroleum coke from different suppliers. If developed, this new industrial investment in the UAE would contribute to the achievement of the country’s Operation 300bn industrial development strategy.

Chief Executive Officer of EGA commented, “While our industry must achieve a step-change in greenhouse gas emissions in the coming decades, it is important that we also continue to focus on the incremental improvements that are in reach today. Through this cooperation with bp, we are targeting reductions in the greenhouse gas emission intensity of these important processes in our raw material supply chain.”