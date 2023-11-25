RIYADH — The third edition of the Saudi Green Initiative (SGI) Forum will present a unique opportunity for diverse stakeholders to engage in dialogue, share insights, and showcase innovative approaches to addressing climate challenges, and supporting global action.



The forum, under the theme “From ambition to action” will be held on the sidelines of the 2023 United Nations Climate Change Conference or Conference of the Parties of the UNFCCC (COP28) at Expo City, Dubai on Dec. 4.



The forum is set to accelerate global efforts to address climate challenges. The event will convene an elite lineup of influential figures, climate experts, senior government officials, and CEOs to share their insights and discuss what more can be done to address climate challenges.



Speakers who are confirmed to take part include CEO of Standard Chartered William Thomas Winters, Secretary General and CEO of World Energy Council Dr. Angela Wilkinson, CEO of Schlumberger Olivier Le Peuch, and CEO of Air Liquide François Jackow, and a number of Saudi government officials.



The forum’s program will focus on multiple key themes, including innovating and scaling up clean energy solutions, the Red Sea’s ecosystem, financing climate action, and protecting terrestrial and marine areas in the Kingdom.



The forum will feature a series of panel discussions that will explore the key themes under four event pillars: "Industrial Plays," "The Financial Architecture of Tomorrow,” "Innovative Transitions," and "Coherence for Impact.”



The sessions will examine critical topics, including clean energy scaling, desertification mitigation, climate technology innovation, safeguarding the Red Sea, sustainable urban planning, CCUS and hydrogen technology, and ESG investments. In the year of the global stocktake, the SGI Forum 2023 will be an important platform to accelerate global efforts to address climate challenges.



In addition to the forum, the Saudi Green Initiative Gallery will be open daily from 10:00 am to 9:00 pm throughout the COP28 conference, except for the day of the SGI Forum on Dec.4. The Gallery will showcase Saudi Arabia’s range of initiatives and projects working to deliver a greener, more sustainable future, underscoring the Kingdom’s enduring commitment to climate action.



This year, the Saudi Green Initiative is premiering an interactive speaker series called SGI Talks, to offer a wider audience access to different aspects of the climate action conversation and encourage dialogue. The series will engage with the major sustainability trends of the future, complementing the wider COP28 agenda. Talks will include a range of topics, including new technologies transforming energy efficiency.



The SGI Gallery will display the breadth and depth of climate action initiatives taking place across Saudi Arabia and the range of entities, projects and individuals behind these efforts. Visitors to the SGI Gallery will discover how the Kingdom is progressing towards its targets and learn more about the multitude of sustainable initiatives already delivering impact across the country.

