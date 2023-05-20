DUBAI – Emirates Central Cooling Systems Corporation (Empower), the world's largest district cooling services provider, has officially become the sole district cooling services provider for Dubai International Airport. The acquisition of the right to operate the airport's district cooling systems was successfully completed by Empower.

The announcement was made in the presence of H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Chairman of Dubai Airports, Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group, and Chairman of the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy.

Empower will now operate five district cooling plants at Dubai International Airport, with a total capacity of 110,000 refrigeration tons (RT) valued at AED 1.1 billion. These plants will be seamlessly integrated into Empower's operational, production, distribution, and administrative systems as per the terms of the acquisition deal concluded at the end of 2021.

The acquisition of the district cooling assets from Dubai Aviation City Corporation (DACC) further strengthens Empower's portfolio. The successful acquisition was conducted with professionalism, flexibility, and efficiency, according to a statement by Empower.

With the addition of Dubai International Airport, Empower's district cooling portfolio now includes prominent projects such as Dubai International Financial Centre, Dubai World Trade Centre, Dubai Healthcare City, Meydan City, Dubai Studio City, Dubai Maritime City, Dubai Land, Palm Jumeirah, JBR, Bluewaters Island, Business Bay, and other renowned skyscrapers and mega projects across Dubai.

Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Managing Director and CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), and Chairman of Empower, was also present at the acquisition of the rights from Dubai Aviation City Corporation (DACC) by Empower which took place between Khalifa Al Zaffin, Executive Chairman of DACC and Dubai South, and Ahmad bin Shafar, CEO of Empower.

Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum acknowledged the successful strategic partnerships between the government and private sectors in Dubai, highlighting their role in establishing the city as a distinct model. He emphasised the significance of these partnerships in driving Dubai's economic growth and prosperity, reaffirming the emirate's commitment to further strengthen them.

Al Tayer emphasised the importance of cooperation and integration between the government and private sectors in achieving Dubai's aspirations and establishing it as an advanced model. He highlighted Empower's vital role in providing environmentally friendly district cooling services in Dubai, contributing to the protection of resources, the environment, and the climate.

Khalifa Al Zaffin expressed confidence in the success of the partnership between the public and private sectors, considering it a leading example announced by the Dubai government. He expressed belief in Empower's ability to deliver district cooling services in line with the world-class customer experience provided by Dubai Airports.

Ahmad bin Shafar stated that Empower's achievement marks a new chapter in its leadership in the district cooling industry. He emphasised Empower's pride in serving the world's largest airport in terms of passenger numbers and its commitment to providing high-quality cooling services with a capacity of 110,000 refrigeration tons, equivalent to 11 times the consumption of Burj Khalifa, the world's tallest tower.