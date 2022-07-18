ABU DHABI - Dolphin Energy Limited today is marking 15 years of operations, during which the company imported two billion standard cubic feet (scf) of natural gas into the UAE and Oman every day.

Dolphin Energy’s Chief Executive Officer, Obaid Abdulla Al Dhaheri, commented on the achievement, and said that "This is an important milestone in our history and one that could not have been possible without the vision and support of our leaders who gave us the encouragement and will to succeed, in addition to the support of our governments, our shareholders, our customers, and the efforts of our employees."

The Dolphin Gas Project was launched in 1999 with a vision to drive and develop energy cooperation across the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Member States.

After nine years of planning, construction and development, first gas batch flowed from Qatar to the UAE on 10th July, 2007. Full throughput of natural gas was reached in February 2008 and volumes of gas started flowing to Oman in October of the same year.

In the 15 years since operations started, the Project has delivered 10.7 trillion scf of natural gas and 485 million barrels of condensate sold to international markets. In addition, 11.9 million metric tonnes of propane, 6.9 million metric tonnes of butane, 3.8 million metric tonnes of sulfur and 18.4 million metric tonnes of ethane have been produced.

"These successes demonstrate the strong spirit of partnership and collaboration with QatarEnergy which has been a strong and unstinting advocate of the Project since inception. To this day, they continue to be a vital source of support," Al Dhaheri said.

"We will continue to play our role in supporting energy security across the GCC. We will ensure we produce natural gas in the safest possible way, deliver on our commitment to sustainability, and extend our adoption of digitalisation which is proving to be extremely effective.

"Beyond the operational aspects of the Project, the company has used training and development to recruit and develop its employees with an emphasis on nationalisation. Today we are proud that all executive positions in the company in both the UAE and Qatar are held by nationals and that we have reached 71 percent Emiratisation and 30 percent Qatarisation," Al Dhaheri explained.

Dolphin Energy has also sponsored and supported many important community programmes and initiatives in the UAE and Qatar. With a focus on environmental protection, societal growth, and development over the last 15 years the company has forged important alliances with The Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi, Ras Laffan Community Outreach Programme and the Qatar Ministry of Environment. Further collaboration has been made with other institutions including Qatar University, TEXAS A&M University and Emirates Foundation, among many others.

Expanding on the company’s commitments to the environment and its communities, Ali Alrahbi, General Manager – Qatar, said, "A strong commitment to the environment and the communities where we operate has always run parallel with our operational obligations. We have been able to develop a strong track record because our actions have focused on protecting the environment, correct ethical conduct, social responsibility, and growth."

"Our decarbonisation programme, which was launched in 2012 to reduce our carbon footprint and implement energy efficiency initiatives, is more important now than ever and the long-term roadmap is helping strive for carbon neutrality," Alrahbi noted.

Dolphin Energy also continues to play a leading role in the development of the sustainability agenda in both the UAE and Qatar. Its sustainability strategy is aligned to supporting the National Visions of both countries and the company engages with stakeholders that help drive social, environmental, and economic development.

The company has reported its sustainability performance every year since 2010 and is about to unveil details of its 13th report in August. In this time, Dolphin Energy has received four awards for Best Sustainability Report from the Abu Dhabi Sustainability Group. Once again, the report will demonstrate how Dolphin Energy has aligned its activities against the 17 United Nations Sustainable Development goals, GRI standards, Oil and Gas Sector Disclosures and the IPIECA oil and gas industry guidance on voluntary sustainability reporting.