DUBAI - Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA)’s awareness OWNEK (Arabic for ‘Your Help’) initiative has attracted significant participation from DEWA’s accredited consultants and contractors.

The initiative offers them valuable tips and guidelines to secure DEWA’s approval on their initial requests for electricity connections. This streamlined process aims to save their time and effort by facilitating and expediting workflow.

Since its launch in January 2023, the initiative has fostered direct and constructive communication with consultants and contractors, thereby speeding up project completion. The initiative has facilitated 1,254 preliminary technical discussions before project applications were submitted and 27,976 online technical discussions during the project submission and approval phase. Additionally, the awareness sessions and instructional videos available on the platform have benefited 3,722 consultants and contractors.

Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD and CEO of DEWA said, “We provide a dynamic, competitive, and supportive business environment that enhances stakeholders’ experience and makes them happier. This fosters fruitful cooperation and effective communication with our partners, ensuring the mutual prosperity of our business. This also enables us to keep pace with the growing number of infrastructure projects in Dubai, alongside the increasing demand for electricity and water services. Furthermore, it contributes to Dubai’s economic growth and supports its expanding population.

DEWA remains committed to supporting the Dubai Economic Agenda (D33), which aims to double the size of Dubai's economy over the next decade and maintain its status among the top three global cities” .