DUBAI - Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), has said Dubai's competitive status as one of the world's fastest-growing cities fuelled a 20.4% year-on-year rise in commercial requests for electrical connections submitted to DEWA through its Al Namoos service during the first half of 2025.

“DEWA’s innovative digital services and programmes reinforce the resilience and readiness of Dubai’s robust infrastructure to meet the demands of rapid population growth, urban expansion and economic development. DEWA provides state-of-the-art systems to help accredited consultants and contractors fast-track project delivery and meeting the rising demand for electricity and water services. The number of requests for electricity connections reached 4,809 during the first half of this year. The number of accredited consultants and contractors at DEWA reached 2,198 as of 30 June 2025,” added Al Tayer.

Rashid Bin Humaidan, Executive Vice President of Distribution Power at DEWA, highlighted that Al Namoos enables accredited consultants and contractors at DEWA to request electricity connections for projects of up to 150 kilowatts in just two streamlined steps, completed within five days.