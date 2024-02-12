DUBAI: Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) has become a global benchmark in key performance indicators (KPIs) in its areas of work.

In 2023, DEWA received over 100 benchmarking visits by prominent local and international companies and organisations. The visits aimed to learn about DEWA’s experiences and practices as a leading utility company.

DEWA has set unprecedented global standards in the energy and water sectors and came in the top position globally in more than 10 KPIs in its areas of work, according to a study conducted last year by a specialised international consultant.

This global recognition underlines DEWA’s pioneering role in this pivotal sector. It also reflects Dubai’s success in achieving advanced ranks in many regional and global competitiveness reports in various fields, enhancing its sustainable growth and consolidating its global economic position. These benchmarking visits provided a platform for knowledge exchange and sharing experiences and best practices. DEWA has effectively contributed to exchanging best practices on operational efficiency, sustainability, and happiness of customers and all stakeholders. DEWA has actively collaborated with its global peers to explore joint ventures, research initiatives, and mutually beneficial projects that advance the energy and water sectors.

Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD and CEO of DEWA, said, “We follow the roadmap set by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, to continue advancing on global competitiveness and achieve sustainable development across all sectors related to performance and competitiveness indicators. We were pleased to welcome more than 100 companies and organisations from around the world in 2023. This emphasises our ongoing efforts to adopt the latest global technologies in the production, transmission, and distribution of electricity and water. We have set world records in the performance indicators of the energy and water sectors, surpassing prominent utilities in Europe and the USA in all global competitiveness indicators."

“We adopt the latest smart tools and technologies and develop our own technologies to enhance the capability and efficiency of the generation plants as well as the transmission, distribution, and control networks for electricity and water. Innovation is an essential pillar for developing our services, initiatives, business plans, and projects to consolidate and strengthen DEWA’s global competitiveness. Over the last 10 years, we have reduced the electricity Customer Minutes Lost (CML) in Dubai from 4.9 minutes in 2014 to 1.06 minutes in 2023, which is the lowest in the world. DEWA has also reduced losses in electricity transmission and distribution networks from 3.3 percent in 2014 to 2.0 percent last year by adopting the best international technical standards and the most accurate engineering practices in the planning, design, construction, and operation of energy systems. This percentage is also the lowest worldwide. In 2014, water network losses were at 9.1 percent, compared to 4.6 percent in 2023, which is among the lowest in the world,” Al Tayer added.

DEWA has become a role model in managing projects based on the Independent Power and Water Producer (IPWP) model, which has many economic benefits including attracting investments and stimulating the economy. Dubai has established a strong regulatory framework to encourage private sector investments, which enabled DEWA to achieve globally leading results and world records in the lowest prices for solar energy and desalinated water using clean energy.